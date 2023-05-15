One Killed, Seven Injured in Montgomery Fire

by WAKA 8

Montgomery firefighters say a juvenile has been killed and seven others have been injured — including five firefighters — in a two-alarm residential fire.

Assistant Fire Chief Stanley Cooper says the fire happened in the 3400 block of Gilmer Avenue just after 8PM Sunday. Firefighters were able to rescue three people from the single-story home, he said.

Cooper says a juvenile was taken to Jackson Hospital, but pronounced dead. Two other people inside the home are being treated at Baptist Medical Center South.

Two of the injured firefighters were taken to UAB Hospital in Birmingham for further treatment. The other three firefighters were treated and released.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.