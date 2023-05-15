Who Are the Firefighters Injured in Montgomery House Fire?

by WAKA 8

We now know more about the five firefighters injured in a Montgomery house fire and their conditions.

As WAKA 8 has reported, the firefighters were injured in a fire Sunday night in the 3400 block of Gilmer Avenue. That fire killed a 6-year-old juvenile and injured two others in addition to the firefighters.

Here is what we know about the five injured firefighters:

Capt. Donald Crenshaw, Jr. – He is 45 years old. Crenshaw joined Montgomery Fire/Rescue in 2021 and is assigned to Station 12. He suffered severe 2nd and 3rd-degree burns across 20% of his body, particularly his upper extremities. He was taken to UAB Hospital in Birmingham for intensive burn care and fluid replacement. He is in serious condition, but officials say there is no current suspicion of breathing problems.

Firefighter Deandre Hartman – He is 34 years old. Hartman has been with Montgomery Fire/Rescue since 2016, serving at Station 12. He suffered extensive burns, particularly around his biceps. His eyes and lungs are also of concern, prompting him to be flown to UAB’s trauma ICU. He will remain sedated for several days and is expected to be hospitalized for 4-6 weeks, with neurological function tests to follow.

Firefighter David Watson III – He is 40 years old. Watson has served on Montgomery Fire/Rescue since 2004. He works in Station 12. He suffered 1st and 2nd-degree burns to his upper extremities. He was treated and released from Baptist Medical Center South.

Firefighter James Christian, Jr. – He is 22 years old. Christian joined Montgomery Fire/Rescue in 2021 and is assigned to Station 12. He suffered 1st and 2nd-degree burns on his upper extremities. After receiving treatment at Baptist Medical Center South, he was released.

Firefighter Adarius Wesley – He is 25 years old. Wesley joined Montgomery Fire/Rescue in 2022. He is stationed at Station 12. He sustained significant 2nd-degree burns on both shoulders. After initial treatment at Baptist Medical Center South, he was released but will require further burn care.

The name of the juvenile and the two others who were injured haven’t been released. Station 12 is located on Norman Bridge Road.