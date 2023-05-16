Alabama LGBTQ Action Group Holds Rally in Montgomery

by WAKA 8

The Alabama LGBTQ Action Group marched in downtown Montgomery Tuesday before holding a rally to demand equal rights for all Alabamians.

They began their march at the Alabama Supreme Court building before going up Dexter Avenue to the Alabama State House.

Organizers say they want to tell lawmakers that trans rights are human rights and that citizens in drag should be protected.

They say several bills currently in the legislature threaten them based on their sexual orientation or gender identity.

“How will this end?” participant Mark Cummings said. “No one knows. Most likely, these bills will become law. The bills that will restrict some of the things that make me and our community happy, but rest assured what it will not do is force us back into the closet.”

“We are asking that we all understand how important this moment is and that to pay attention to that person that is standing next to you,” Toya Washington Reynolds, the founder and director of the Trans Women of Color Healing Project, said. “This is going to be a very important time for us moving forward, and this next year and the year after that, because we’re going into the election year and we want to let the representatives know if there’s no rights for us, there’s no reelection for you.”

Participants want all voters who support them to let their elected leaders know.