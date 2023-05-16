May is National Bicycle Safety Month: Nearly 1,000 Cyclists die in the U.S. each year

by Teresa Lawson

There were 938 bicyclist fatalities in 2020 accounting for 2.4% of traffic fatalities that year. And statistics show bicyclists are more likely to be struck by a vehicle in urban areas like Montgomery.

Bicycles are considered a physically powered mode of transportation which gives cyclists the right of travel on any roadway. Contrary to popular belief– cyclists are safer when they move with the flow of traffic as opposed to driving alongside vehicles on the road.

Montgomery city and alabama state law require at least three feet safety buffer between vehicles and cyclists.

During National Bicycle Safety month– and every month– cyclists want others to know that respecting their right to share the roadway is important.

The Montgomery Bicycle Club will host the National Ride of silence Wednesday May 17th at 6:45to honor those cyclists who have lost their lives. Cyclists who want to participate are asked to meet at 355 Commerce Street.