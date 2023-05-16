Millbrook police searching for missing man

by WAKA 8

Millbrook police need your help in locating a missing man.

85-year-old Howard Blazer was last seen on May 15 at 10:30 a.m. in the area of Woodgate Drive wearing a burgundy short sleeve shirt, light blue pants, a white Nike hat and Nike shoes. Police say Blazer may be living with a condition that may impair his judgment.

Blazer is described as 5’8″ and 155 lbs. with gray or partially gray hair and hazel eyes.

Police believe he could be driving a red 2007 Honda CRV bearing Alabama tag number 29A10RR.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Howard Blazer, please contact the Millbrook Police Department at (334) 285-6832 or call 911.