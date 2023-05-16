UPDATE: Second Person Dies from Injuries in Montgomery House Fire

by WAKA 8

A second person has died from injuries in a Montgomery house fire that killed a six-year-old child and injured five Montgomery firefighters.

At today’s Montgomery City Council meeting, Montgomery Fire Chief Miford Jordan announced that a bedridden man who was inside the home died early this morning. He and the six-year-old child were rescued from the home at 3452 Gilmer Avenue, which caught fire Sunday night. The child died that night. A woman outside the home was injured with cuts. Their names haven’t been released.

Jordan said the five firefighters were injured while trying to get the man and child out of the house. He says they could have been caught in a “flashover” situation, which is when everything that is combustible suddenly ignites, possibly with a rush of oxygen.

Jordan says when they received the call, it was reported that a trash can inside the home was on fire. He said the first crews arrived from Station 12, which is on Norman Bridge Road, in just over three minutes. They found heavy smoke and flames visible from the wood-frame house. The fire became a two-alarm, with additional crews arriving.

Jordan says the injuries to the firefighters were not due to a lack of training or poor equipment. He says the condition of one firefighter’s gear indicates the fire could have been 1100 degrees.

Three of the injured firefighters were treated and released. The two others had to be flown to UAB Hospital in Birmingham for treatment.

Capt. Donald Crenshaw, Jr. suffered severe 2nd and 3rd-degree burns across 20% of his body.

Firefighter Deandre Hartman suffered extensive burns over 22% of his body. He will remain sedated for several days and is expected to be hospitalized for 4-6 weeks, with neurological function tests to follow.

Jordan says they are getting good reports on both of them, and someone from Montgomery Fire/Rescue is with them at UAB 24 hours a day. It could be a year before either of them can return to work.

The state fire marshal is investigating the fire. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms has also been brought in.