Inmate dies following altercation at Elmore Correctional Facility

by WAKA 8

An inmate at the Elmore Correctional Facility has died following an altercation.

The Alabama Department of Corrections says 38-year-old Stephone Lvon Marshall was discovered injured in his dorm Tuesday. Officials say he was the victim of an apparent inmate-on-inmate assault.

Marshall was rushed to the health care unit for emergency treatment, but died from his injuries.

ADOC says a suspect has been identified and the incident is being investigated for the Law Enforcement Services Division of the ADOC.

Marshall was serving a 30-year sentence for robbery out of Calhoun County.