Montgomery man treated for smoke inhalation after house fire

by WAKA 8

A Montgomery man was treated for minor smoke inhalation after a house fire Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to the 7200 block of Greenfield Road on a possible lightning strike.

Once they arrived, firefighters observed smoke coming from the home. The 74-year-old resident utilized the attic access and used two fire extinguishers to keep the fire in check.

Fire officials say the man was treated on the scene, but refused transport to a medical facility.

No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.