MPD: Shots fired on Berryhill Road; no injuries reported

by WAKA 8

Montgomery police are investigating a disturbance in East Montgomery.

Officers responded around 1:30 p.m. to the 2500 block of Berryhill Road in reference to a call of a disturbance and shooting in the area.

Police say the subjects involved fled the area prior to the officers arrival.

Officials say there was not any property damage or injuries.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.