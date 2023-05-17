New Bill Could Make it harder for certain People to Purchase Land in Alabama

by Teresa Lawson

Bill HB379 would limit the sell of land to certain people who are not U.S. citizens, on the federal sanctions and who are suspected to have connections to certain foreign dangerous groups in an attempt to protect national security.

However the original bill specifically outlawed the right of certain C hinese persons to own land in Alabama. On the premise that too much Alabama land is owned by china.

According to the USDA, 1.8 million acres of Alabama land is owned by foreign countries of that land Canada owns the most land, followed by the Netherlands and Italy. According to those numbers China owns less than 1% of land in Alabama making the bill’s original purpose void.

The bill doesn’t address European Americans who are affiliated with certain dangerous groups and may deem a threat to national security. Which leads many to say this bill is less of a prevention for national security and more of a discrimination ploy based on race and creed.