UPDATE: Montgomery Woman Charged with Killing Another Woman

Montgomery police have charged a woman in the shooting death of another woman.

Police say 23-year-old Nyeiasha Lykes of Montgomery was arrested today and charged with murder. 

Lykes is charged with killing 34-year-old Deontae Vickers of Montgomery. As WAKA 8 has reported, 34-year-old Deontae Vickers of Montgomery was shot in the 400 block of Finley Avenue at about 5:23PM on Saturday, May 13. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lykes was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under no bond. 

Police have released no other information.

 

 

