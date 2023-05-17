UPDATE: Montgomery Woman Charged with Killing Another Woman

by WAKA 8

Montgomery police have charged a woman in the shooting death of another woman.

Police say 23-year-old Nyeiasha Lykes of Montgomery was arrested today and charged with murder.

Lykes is charged with killing 34-year-old Deontae Vickers of Montgomery. As WAKA 8 has reported, 34-year-old Deontae Vickers of Montgomery was shot in the 400 block of Finley Avenue at about 5:23PM on Saturday, May 13. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lykes was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under no bond.

Police have released no other information.