Attorney General Honors Fallen Wilcox Co. Constable

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall honors the service and sacrifice of a fallen Wilcox County law enforcement officer — in commemoration of National Police Week.

“It’s important that we honor our fallen heroes,” said Marshall.

It’s been about a year and a half since Wilcox County Constable — Madison “Skip” Nicholson — lost his life in the line of duty.

“One of the things that I heard about his life is that he was always the first to the scene, that he wanted to make sure that he was there not only to help diffuse the situation but to be able to support his fellow law enforcement officers,” Marshall said.

“He was a hard worker. Also, he was a really good friend of mine,” said Chief Deputy Trenton Gulley.

“No matter what call came out, Mister Skip went with me. He would jump in the truck when he didn’t have to.”

Gulley and Nicholson — responded to the domestic call together. But Nicholson didn’t survive.

“We have a portrait of him inside the sheriff office and I always stop sometime and take a look at that portrait and it brings back fond memories,” said Gulley.

Those who knew Nicholson — say he never met a stranger.

Marshall presented the Nicholson family with a monument and a plaque — as a symbol of appreciation for Nicholson’s service — and sacrifice.