Montgomery Fire and Rescue Welcome New Firefighters

by Teresa Lawson

Today Montgomery Fire and Rescue added a new team of 17 firefighters to their ranks.

Following Sunday’s deadly fire which left 5 firefighters injured, today’s graduation represented a fresh wave of hope to the department. This class of cadets is already making history through academic, physical will and family legacy.

Montgomery firefighters undergo rigorous training not just as cadets but routinely. That training, quick thinking and bravery saves the lives of both citizens and fellow firefighters.

Montgomery Fire and Rescue is rated Public Protection Class 1 nationally for their superior protection across the city, the highest rating that can be awarded to a fire department.

Cadetes complete 22 weeks of Montgomery Fire Rescue Academy Training including completion of Firefighter certification.