UPDATE: Montgomery Police Cancel Missing Child Alert

by Guion Bentley

UPDATE:

Montgomery police have canceled the search for 8-year-old Joshua Barton. No other details were provided.

ORIGINAL:

The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Joshua Barton.

Joshua Barton is an 8 year old black male. He was last seen on May 18, 2023 at approximately 12:30 a.m. wearing a white shirt, khaki pants, and white, blue, and black Nike shoes and has twist braids in his hair. He was last seen in the area of Gilmer Avenue in Montgomery.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Joshua Barton, please contact the Montgomery Police Department at (334) 625-2532 or call 911.