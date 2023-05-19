Will Montgomery Mayor, City Council Get Pay Raises?

by WAKA 8

Montgomery’s mayor and city council members could get pay raises later this year, but a lot has to happen first.

First, the legislature would have to give its okay. A city spokesperson says State Rep. Tashina Morris (D-Montgomery) is working on that.

WAKA 8 has checked, and so far, a bill has not been filed. Time is winding down on this year’s legislative session.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports that the mayor’s pay could be raised from $95,000 to $150,000 a year, and city council would go from $18,000 to $30,000.

If that happens, this is how the new pay would compare to other cities in Alabama:

MAYOR

Montgomery – $150,000 (if passed)

Tuscaloosa – $149,433

Huntsville – $136,000

Mobile – $125,000

Birmingham – $107,973

CITY COUNCIL

Birmingham – $50,000

Huntsville – $39,000

Mobile – $32,800

Montgomery – $30,000 (if passed)

Tuscaloosa – $27,837

The pay for mayor and city council hasn’t been raised since the mid 1990s. A proposed raise failed to pass in 2018.

If this raise is approved, it would take effect after this year’s elections, which are August 22.

(Pay data provided by the City of Montgomery)