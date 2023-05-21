Montgomery Police Make Arrest in 2022 Homicide

by WAKA 8

Montgomery police say they have made an arrest in a homicide investigation.

Police say they have charged 31-year-old Keenan Gadson of Montgomery with capital murder. He’s accused of shooting and killing 26-year-old Jaderrick Richardson of Montgomery.

As WAKA 8 has reported, on November 27, 2022, Richardson was shot at about 11:30PM in the 3900 block of Woodley Road. Richardson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gadson is being held without bond.

Police have released no other information.