New Tallassee High School Soon to Open After Nearly 100 years in Old School Building

by Teresa Lawson

The Old Tallassee High School was built in 1929, now students prepare to start their 2023-2024 school year in a brand new building that looks familiar.

The New Tallassee High School was built in the same spot as the old school and is nearly an exact replica of the old school, with the exception of a New Arts Annex which houses areas such as the auditorium and the band room it also doubles as a storm shelter.

The Old Tallassee High School was demolished and in its place stands a state of the art building which will see future students, hopefully, through another nearly 100 years.

The class of 2024 will be the first to graduate from the new school.

THS will continue to utilize the existing lunch room and gyms.

Tallassee High School’s ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for August 2nd and students begin class August 8th 2023.