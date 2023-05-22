Persistent Rain Chances Monday & Tuesday

by Riley Blackwell

Monday is starting off with some clouds overhead but overall a calm morning. Rain chances will significantly increase by the midday hours as a stationary front is parked to our south. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Rain showers will linger tonight with lows in the mid 60s.

Tuesday will be a gross and dreary day across the region, with rain chances throughout the majority of the day but highs will only likely be in the mid 70s for most of us!

Sunshine and low rain chances return Wednesday and will likely persist through the Memorial Day weekend. Temperatures will return back into the mid 80s.