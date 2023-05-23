Family Seeks Help to Find Murderer in February Shooting

by Teresa Lawson

The shooting death of Yvette Carter shook the community to its core. Now, the city of Montgomery along with Crimestoppers is offering a combined $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of those responsible for her death.

Too often we hear of shootings that lead to deaths across the capital city. We’re almost never able to put faces to those names or get a clear picture of what that person’s absence truly means for their family. Today, WAKA sat down with Yevette Carter’s family to help us paint that unfinished portrait of loss.

Yvette Carter was killed when she was struck in the chest by a stray bullet while asleep in her West Montgomery apartment near Hatton Avenue.

Her body was discovered by a 16 year old family member as she passed away at her home.

Now, the Carter family is pleading for help to solve Yvette’s murder.

If you would like to share any information the may help in this case call Crimestoppers that number is 215 stop you can remain anonymous