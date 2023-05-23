Man charged with arson related to a Montgomery house fire

by WAKA 8

The Montgomery Fire/Rescue says a man has been charged with arson following an fire incident last week.

The fire happened around 6:00 a.m. on May 15 in the 200 block of Georgia Street.

Investigators were able to obtain video footage from the property showing an individual, later identified as 46-year-old Myreico Dewon Bowden, setting a fire to the doorbell camera that was attached to the home.

Fire investigators said the fire caused damaged to the exterior siding of the residence.

Broaden was taken into custody Tuesday and transported to Montgomery Fire/Rescue headquarters for an interview. Investigators say that’s where Broaden admitted to setting fire to an occupied residence and causing fire damage.

Broaden is charged with first degree arson and is currently in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.