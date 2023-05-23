Suspect Wanted for Cashing $30,000 in Stolen Checks Wanted in Prattville

by WAKA 8

Prattville police need your help finding the suspect wanted for cashing $30,000 in stolen checks.

Police say the suspect is wanted for theft of property in the first degree. Investigators say the male cashed two stolen checks with a value of more than $30,000 on March 21 and March 22 at a financial institution in Montgomery.

Police say the checks were stolen from a victim in Prattville.

They have released no other information.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the identification of the pictured suspect. If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.