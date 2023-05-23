What the Tech? App of the Day: ChatGPT

by WAKA 8

By JAMIE TUCKER Consumer Technology Reporter

Up until now, Chat GPT apps were known to be spammy and filled with malware that can steal information right off your phone.

When Chat GPT was embraced by curious users at the beginning of the year, third-party app companies rushed to release their own versions but charged those who downloaded them.

After months of waiting, there’s an official app from the folks at Chat GPT.

The logo is exactly the same as what you see when you visit the official website, www.chat.openai.com. The name is Open AI Chat GPT and right now it’s only available in the Apple App Store for iPhones and iPads right now.

On its website announcing the new app, Open AI tells Android users that “you’re next” so an official app will land in the Google Play Store soon.

Of course, you don’t need an app to use Chat GPT on a phone as you can just visit the website. Apps are faster though and more convenient. I found the official Chat GPT app is blazing fast compared to opening the website in the mobile Chrome or Safari web browser.

Also by using the app, you can enter requests or prompts utilizing the phone’s microphone so you won’t have to type it out on the keypad.

The app also syncs your history with your desktop Chat GPT account which can come in handy if you have some requests and answers saved on your computer. The app was just released and is already the #1 free app in Apple’s App Store.

And if you’re unfamiliar with Chat GPT, it’s a platform where you can ask for anything and get instant results created similarly to how a person would respond. For example, ask Chat GPT to write a paper, blog post, song, or movie script and in seconds, artificial intelligence will create what you asked for.

Real estate agents use it to help create listings. Teachers use it for lesson plans, and it will even plan a vacation based on what you enjoy doing.

The only limit is sometimes the results can be inaccurate so it’s always best to review what it’s created before posting or sharing.

The official Chat GPT app is safe to use, doesn’t take up a lot of phone storage, and is very fast and convenient.

For the time being, Android users will still need to use the Chat GPT website in a browser. The address is chat.openai.com. You don’t want to download, install, or use any other Chat GPT app.