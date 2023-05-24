Belk Announces Closure of Selma Mall Store Location

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Belk store at Selma Mall is closing after nearly two decades of doing business in the city.

Belk store officials say the closure comes — “after a careful review of our business.”

The store’s departure deals yet another blow to the city of Selma — and to the quality of life of its residents — as the historic city tries to bounce back from a devastating tornado.

“We don’t know what we’re going to do without Belk. Cause that was the main, you know, department store here in Selma. And where you can find nice quality clothing,” said Mattie Walker.

“Everything’s leaving Selma,” said John Brown.

“First, it was JC Penney. Now Belk. Sear’s as well. It’s just sad.”

“It is sad,” said Kitty Cosby. “I hate it for our community.”

“One by one the stores are leaving Selma. And that’s not a good thing,” said Annie Gerald.

Belk was the only anchor store left at Selma Mall — which has been in a steep decline for years.

Now people are wondering if Belk’s closure will be the final nail in the coffin — for the retail space.

“Selma Mall used to be you know, quite a few stores in there,” said Gerald.

“And now you go into the Selma Mall and it’s just like, pretty empty.”

“Some people call it the Hall now,” said Walker.

“Cause it’s just good for walking. I walk out there every morning.”

The closure will likely mean a loss of sales tax revenue for the city — as residents take their dollars out of town to shop.

“If the merchandise and the things that you need is not here, then you have no choice but to go elsewhere to shop,” said Walker.

The Belk location in Selma will close on Monday, June 5.