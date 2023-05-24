Mostly Cloudy, Some Showers Wednesday; Sunshine Thursday

by Ben Lang

Wednesday morning was gloomy yet again across central and south Alabama. The sky was overcast in most locations through midday. Some showers were also scattered about our area throughout the morning. Showers remain possible Wednesday afternoon, possibly favoring southwest Alabama. Elsewhere, the sky likely remains mostly cloudy for the rest of the day, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Clouds gradually clear Wednesday evening, and the sky becomes mostly clear Wednesday night. Thursday looks mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Thursday night lows fall into the upper 50s to low 60s. Friday looks partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 80s. A stray shower or two appears possible, but the vast majority our area remain rain-free with a fair amount of sunshine throughout the day.

In fact, the entire Holiday weekend looks mainly dry, with only isolated showers at most on Saturday. A stray shower or two appears possible Sunday, but Memorial day looks rain-free. The sky remains fairly sunny each day, and afternoon temperatures look pleasantly warm for late-May, with highs in the mid 80s. Temperatures trend warmer next week, with highs in the upper 80s Wednesday.