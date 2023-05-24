Prattville police searching for missing man

by WAKA 8

The Prattville Police Department needs your help in locating a missing man.

43-year-old Brandon Davis Harris was last seen on May 19, 2023, at approximately 5:00 p.m. in the area of Pratt Street.

Authorities say Harris may be living with a condition that could impair his judgment.

Harris is described as 5’8″ and 242 lbs. with brown eyes. He could be completely bald.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Brandon Davis Harris, please contact the Prattville Police Department at 334-595-0208 or call 911.