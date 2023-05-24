Prattville Police Seeking Suspects in Theft of ATM Parts

Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

Prattville police want to find four people suspected of stealing parts to a gas station ATM.

Police say the theft happened Thursday, May 11, at about 8:05 p.m. at the Murphy Oil gas station at 2189 Cobbs Ford Road.

Investigators say one suspect entered the gas station, went to the cash register, observed the ATM, and noticed the door on it was open. They say the suspect exited after making this observation.

Police say a female suspect returned with another female and two males, who all entered the business together. They say the suspects removed three cassettes from the ATM and left with them.

Police say the ATM cassettes were empty, but were worth $750 each. Investigators say the suspects left the scene in a newer model white four-door truck, with an unknown tag number.

The female suspects were captured on video surveillance cameras, one was seen wearing a black hat, glasses and a Nike jacket, and the other was seen wearing a green jacket and a pink hat.

The suspects are wanted for theft of property 3rd degree, which is a Class D felony.

There are no other details available for release at this time, police say.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for the identification of the suspects involved. If you have a tip, call (334) 215-STOP. You can remain anonymous.