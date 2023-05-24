Two arrested for criminally trespassing while promoting prison contraband

by WAKA 8

The Alabama Department of Corrections has arrested two people for criminally trespassing while promoting prison contraband.

ADOC officials say a trespassing vehicle was reported on the property at Elmore Correctional Facility early Saturday morning.

The Law Enforcement Services Division conducted a traffic stop nearby where the driver, Kathryn Kelli Washington, and passenger, Jadarius Daniel, were taken into custody.

The K-9 team worked the vehicle and located a large red cooler bag in the backseat. The bag contained four packages of illegal contraband.

Both suspects have been charged with promoting prison contraband and placed in the Elmore County Jail.