UPDATE: Five Suspects Indicted in Dadeville Mass Shooting

by WAKA 8

Five suspects in the Dadeville mass shooting have now been indicted. That shooting left four people dead and 32 others injured, some critically.

Those indicted are 20-year-old Johnny Brown of Tuskegee, and 19-year-old Willie Brown Jr., of Auburn, who are cousins — as well as 20-year-old Wilson Hill Jr., of Auburn. The other two suspects indicted are juveniles and are 16 and 17 years old.

They face a 145-count indictment. That includes four counts of reckless murder for each of them, 24 counts of first-degree assault for the 24 people who suffered penetrating gunshot wounds as well as one count of third-degree assault for the one person with a superficial gunshot wound.

If convicted, each suspect faces from 20 years to life in prison for each fatality as well as 10 to 20 years on the assault counts.

The shooting happened on Saturday night, April 15. Shots were fired at a girl’s Sweet 16 birthday party at the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio. A state investigator has said 89 shell casings from four types of handguns were recovered at the scene, and evidence indicates at least one of the handguns had been altered for rapid fire.