Prattville Police Searching for Business Burglary Suspect

by WAKA 8

Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

Prattville police need your help finding the person who burglarized a business.

Police say the burglary happened on Thursday night into early Friday morning, May 18-19, at a business in the 300 block of Walnut Street. Investigators say the suspect was wearing a hooded sweatshirt with a design on the back and was caught on camera breaking into the business.

Investigators say the suspect caused damage to the property and stole computer equipment, including a paper shredder that had a value of several thousand dollars.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the identification of the suspect.

If you have any information, call (334) 215-STOP. You can remain anonymous.