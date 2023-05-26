A Pleasant Weather Pattern For Late May

by Shane Butler

We head into the holiday weekend with some really mild weather conditions and it looks like there’s more to come. A dry northeasterly wind flow is established over the area. This is helping to maintain the milder temps and mainly rain free sky. We expect this setup to continue through your Saturday. Temps will hover in the mid to upper 50s for lows while daytime highs only manage the lower to mid 80s. An area of low pressure over the region may help generate a few showers Sunday. There definitely be more clouds overhead and that should lead to temps only topping out in the upper ;70s to around 80 Sunday afternoon. The low will move eastward and away from us Monday. We’re looking at lots of sunshine and temps back into the lower to mid 80s Monday afternoon. The warmer temps will be sticking around throughout the workweek. Mid to upper 80s are likely each afternoon. Our winds become more southeasterly as the week progresses and that will lead to moisture increasing. As a result, scattered afternoon showers or storms will begin to pop up in the late afternoon heating.