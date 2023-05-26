Levitt AMP Selma Music Series Kicks Off at Selma Amphitheater

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend — and you like live music and outdoor festivals — listen up.

The Levitt AMP Selma music series kicks off this Saturday — at the amphitheater in Selma.

And the Queen City will be jumping — down on the riverfront every Saturday evening — for the next ten weeks.

Week one of the Levitt AMP Selma music series — kicks off at the amphitheater with the band — Ms. Necie and the Sounds. The band performs a variety of music — including R&B — Blues — Jazz — Gospel — Pop — and Neo-soul.

“It’s not going to be just you know, oh, hum drum you know, this is just something, no, this is going to be spectacular,” said Lydia Chatmon.

“And we are running the gambit with genre, right. We have everything from country to R&B to Motown.”

Admission to the event is free. Gates open at 6 — and showtime starts at 7. Organizers say feel free to bring your coolers — and your lawn chairs — and be ready to have a good time.

Along with family-friendly event concerts — the event will also include food trucks and vendors.

Organizers say it’s a way to amplify Selma — and showcase the downtown area.

“We’re also hoping that we’ll spur some economic activity in downtown Selma,” Chatmon said.

“We know that we do have store fronts that are available. We want people to see that. And perhaps on their way into the amphitheater say, you know what? This would be the perfect place for my bakery. Or you know what? This’ll be the perfect place for my boutique.”

The Levitt AMP Selma music series — runs through July 29th.

For more information about the event — and upcoming performances — got to www.TRSTSelma.org.