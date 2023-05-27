District Attorney Seeks to Stop Registered Sex Offender from Moving to Prattville Facility

by WAKA 8

District Attorney CJ Robinson of the 19th Judicial Circuit is seeking a temporary restraining order to prevent a man from being placed in a health facility in downtown Prattville.

Robinson says he’s filed for an injunction in the circuit court of Autauga County to stop the placement of Tyrone Bennett in the Carastar Health Facility on Pratt Street because he says Bennett is a violent sexual predator, and the facility doesn’t comply with the minimum standards required by the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

According to Robinson, Bennett is a registered sex offender who has eight felonies in Jefferson County, including the rape of a child less than 12 years old, the sodomy of a child less than 12 years old, the sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old and multiple convictions for failing to comply with the registration and notifications requirements of the SORNA Act.

Robinson says Bennett was ordered by Jefferson County Circuit Judge Kandice Pickett to be placed in the Carastar facility. He says the facility is not SORNA compliant and is within hundreds of feet of schools, parks, churches, daycares, playgrounds, the city pool and the splash pad.

Robinson says he is seeking the temporary restraining order until a court hearing can be held.

The 19th Judicial Circuit covers Autauga, Chilton and Elmore counties.