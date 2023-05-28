Beautiful Weather Through Wednesday…Storm Chances Return Thursday

by Kevan Ramer

Beautiful weather continues across central Alabama as we head through Memorial Day weekend.

An upper-level low pressure system over north Georgia and eastern Tennessee is providing our area with a northwesterly wind flow and drier air. Relative humidity will be lower than normal for this time of year, making for some very comfortable afternoons with high in the low to mid 80s.

This means more mostly sunny and pleasant days through Wednesday, with rain and storm chances returning to the River Region on Thursday.