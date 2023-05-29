Man Burned in Montgomery Fire

by WAKA 8

A man has been burned in a fire in a Montgomery townhouse.

The Montgomery Fire/Rescue Department says the fire happened at around 3:40AM Sunday in the 5500 block of Carriage Brook Road, just off Vaughn Road outside of the bypass.

Fire crews saw smoke and flames when they arrived, and called a second alarm.

They say a 41-year-old man on the first floor was removed and treated for burns before being taken to the emergency room at Baptist Medical Center South. His name hasn’t been released.

The adjacent townhomes were evacuated with no further injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.