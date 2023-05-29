Memorial Day Remembered with Alabama Poppy Project

by WAKA 8

Alabama Poppy Project in Downtown Prattville – May 29, 2023 – WAKA 8

The Alabama Poppy Project pays tribute to those who gave their lives for our freedom.

A potter in Prattville created this annual exhibit in 2020, which has grown each Memorial Day in downtown Prattville. It features handmade clay poppy flowers.

Julianne and Steven Hansen started with the first poppy that was placed in honor of Steven’s son, an Air Force pilot, who passed away suddenly in 2017. Now there are thousands on display near Heritage Park.

This year, the poppies will be on display through Wednesday. You can sponsor a poppy online or in the gallery and dedicate it to a fallen service member.