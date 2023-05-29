Memorial Day Remembrance in Prattville

by WAKA 8

People across Prattville took time Monday morning to remember Memorial Day with a ceremony at the Autauga County Courthouse.

The 10th Annual Memorial Day Program recognized fallen troops with a wreath-laying.

This event is co-sponsored by American Legion Post #122, and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1349.

Each year, this event has grown with the people coming out to show their support and respect those who died in service to our country.

“I’ve got to give it to our citizens of Prattville and this whole area, because we are very patriotic here in Prattville and the surrounding areas,” Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie said. “I think that’s what really keeps fueling this event, is the fact that we love America. We know that freedoms are not free, and we’re here to support our fallen comrades.”

“Everybody in the VFW and the American Legion, they put their work together to make sure that this is always a success,” 3rd Division Commander Willie Rogers of the American Legion Department of Alabama said. “This is a veteran city. We’re here to support all veterans.”