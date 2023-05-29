One Person Killed in Fatal Shooting in Montgomery

by WAKA 8

Montgomery police have launched a homicide investigation following a shooting that left one person dead.

Police say this morning at about 3:15, they were called to a hospital after a shooting victim arrived by personal vehicle.

The victim has been identified as 22-year–old Rondarius McQueen of Montgomery, who was pronounced dead.

Police say the shooting happened in the 100 block of Folmar Parkway, which is just off Mobile Highway.

Police say there is no additional information available.

If you have information to help in the investigation, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.