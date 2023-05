Lifeguard Numbers Take a Dive in the Country

by Carrington Cole

A main summer staple is taking a dive in numbers with a lifeguard shortage drifting across the country. The Pandemic was the initial cause of the decline, but even now with restrictions completely lifted the shortage has continued.

This is taking away a sense of safety from swimmers this summer.

Local YMCA’s are still accepting lifeguard applications with more classes being added. Applicants must be 15 and older to be certified.