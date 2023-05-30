Montgomery Fire investigating house fire in East Montgomery

by WAKA 8

Montgomery Fire/Rescue is investigating a house fire that happened on Memorial Day.

The fire happened just after 5:00 p.m. in the 8000 block of Faith Lane. Faith Lane is located near Ryan Road and Chantilly Parkway.

Once firefighters arrived, they found a single story home with smoke and flames showing.

Fire officials say one person was at home at the time of the fire, but made it out safely.

No firefighters were also injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.