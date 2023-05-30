Pay It Forward: Thang An of Montgomery

by Ellis Eskew

Dr. An is well known and loved in the Pike Road and Montgomery community. We’re told he helps the community by the care he gives to his patients and staff.

Dr. Thang An is a physician at Vaughn Family Care.

His staff says he deserves the Pay It Forward award for all he does for others.

“I nominated Dr. An because he is very good with the patients. He listens to them, very attentive, all his patients love him. He’s a pillar of the community, especially Pike Road area, so I just wanted to show him some gratitude and to let him know that he’s appreciated for his work in the community,” said Shneka Tillman.

“I appreciate the nomination and Mr. Vance for his award,” said Dr. An.

And as for what he will do with the $333? Dr. An says has an idea.

“I will pay it forward to our staff and the other people in need in our community,” said An.