Rain Chances Creeping Up A Bit

by Shane Butler

Our afternoon high temps continue to remain below average for this time of year. We should be seeing temps in the upper 80s. An easterly wind flow has helped aid in the unseasonably mild temps over the last several days. We see this trend sticking around for a few more days. There are signs upper 80s will return later in the week and into the extended period. In the meantime, we are watching a weather feature in the Gulf of Mexico. The NHC doesn’t have the system becoming a tropical depression or storm but it will be an area of low pressure that sends rain into the gulf coast region. Our rain chances will increase over the next couple of days as tropical moisture moves inland. The disturbance is expected to move eastward and over Florida late week and into the upcoming weekend. We will slide right back into a typical warm and humid weather pattern. Temps will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s. It seems like the first few weeks of June will be trending a lot warmer.