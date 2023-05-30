Rain-Free Tuesday; Warmer, Rain Chances Later This Week

by Ben Lang

Early Tuesday morning was very cool in central and south Alabama for late May. Morning lows fell into the mid and upper 50s in most locations. Temperatures remain below the May 30th average high on Tuesday afternoon. Highs range from the low to mid 80s. The sky remains partly cloudy Tuesday afternoon, with no chance for rain. Tuesday night looks less cool, with lows in the mid 60s.

A low chance for rain returns Wednesday. However, showers or storms remain stray to isolated during the afternoon and evening. Otherwise, clouds may increase Wednesday afternoon as showers or storms form. However, temperatures trend warmer, with highs in the upper 80s. Thursday might feature the highest coverage of daytime showers or storms this week. Although, rain coverage may remain isolated to widely scattered.