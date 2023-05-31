AHSAA in need of more officials
As we get ready for fall sports, the Alabama High School Athletic Association is in need of more officials.
Director of Officials Ken Washington said the AHSAA currently has about 6,900 officials throughout the state in all sports. Washington said the goal would be to have 10,000 on hand.
Washington says a lot of strain was put on current officials in 2022 by making sure all the games in all sports are covered.
The greatest need for officials are in the areas of track and field, wrestling, soccer and baseball.
For more information on how to apply, you can sign up at DragonFly or you can email Ken Washington at kwashington@ahsaa.com.