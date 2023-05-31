Date set for 10th annual Camellia Bowl

The date has been set for this year’s Camellia Bowl.

Bowl officials say the 10th annual bowl game will take place on Saturday, December 23 at 11 a.m. at the historic Cramton Bowl in downtown Montgomery.

The bowl game will air on ESPN and feature teams from the Sun Belt Conference, the Mid-American Conference or Conference USA.

“We’re thrilled to be celebrating the Camellia Bowl’s 10th anniversary this year,” said executive director Johnny Williams. “We’ve enjoyed successful decade-long relationships with both ESPN and the Bowl Season while featuring many exciting games. We look forward to continuing that tradition as we welcome two accomplished programs and their passionate fanbases to Montgomery in December.”

Eight of the first nine games have been decided by eight points or less, including the inaugural Camellia Bowl in 2014 when Bowling Green defeated South Alabama 33-28. Last year, Buffalo became the first repeat winner of the bowl with a 23-21 win over Georgia Southern.

In addition to the Camellia Bowl, Montgomery will host two preseason kickoff games this season.

North Alabama will meet Mercer in the 9th annual FCS Kickoff on Saturday, August 26 at 2:30 p.m.

Also, Tuskegee and Fort Valley State will play in the 3rd annual Boeing Red Tails Classic on Sunday, September 3 at 6:00 p.m.

Both games will air on the ESPN family of networks.