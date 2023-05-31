Montgomery fire battles three house fires in less than 12 hours

by WAKA 8

Montgomery Fire/Rescue had a busy 12 hours with three separate house fire happening in the area.

The first happened Tuesday around 3:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Malone Drive in Midtown.

Once firefighters arrived, they found smoke and flames visible from the rear a two-story townhouse. Flames from the two-alarm fire could be seen from the WAKA 8 tower cam.

Firefighters located the fire in the garage and extinguished it.

Fire officials say one person was at home at the time, but made it out safely. No one was injured in the fire.

The second one happened Tuesday night just after 10 p.m. in the 00 block of Oak Forest Drive.

Firefighters arrived to find a single-story home with smoke visible. Crews made entry and located the fire.

No one was injured in the fire.

The third happened roughly 3 hours later in the 800 block of Barnes Street.

Firefighters arrived to find a single story home with smoke and flames showing.

The fire was quickly located and extinguished.

No one was injured in the fire either.

All three fires are being investigated by the Bureau of Investigations.