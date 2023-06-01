UPDATE: Police Make Arrest in Montgomery Murder

by WAKA 8

Montgomery police have made an arrest in a homicide from last month.

Police say they’ve charged 28-year-old Juqwarn Hartwell of Montgomery with murder. He is charged with killing 22-year-old Rondarius McQueen of Montgomery.

As WAKA 8 has reported, at about 3:15 on the morning of May 29, police and fire medics were called to a hospital where McQueen had been taken by personal vehicle after suffering a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead about a half-hour later.

Police say the shooting happened in the 100 block of Folmar Parkway, which is just off Mobile Highway.

Hartwell was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under no bond.