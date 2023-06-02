Cam Taylor-Britt hosts event for the River Region Boys & Girls Club

by Lindsey Bonner

Former Park Crossing Football Player, Cam Taylor-Britt, who now plays for the Cincinnati Bengals returned home to Montgomery to partner with Bowlero in hosting a School’s Out Bowling Bash for the River Region Boys and Girls Club.

Taylor-Britt recently started a foundation which he calls J.U.I.C.E. which stands for Join Us in Community Empowerment Family Foundation.

The School’s Out Bowling Bash at Bowlero in Montgomery was the first event that Taylor-Britt has hosted since the start of his J.U.I.C.E. Foundation.

Taylor-Britt is thrilled to be giving back to the community which gave so much to him throughout his childhood growing up in Montgomery.

“I just started the J.U.I.C.E. Family Foundation which stands for joining community empowerment and that’s basically what I want to live upon and what I want to do for the kids today,” says Taylor-Britt.