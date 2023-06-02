Hot and Humid Weekend Ahead

by Riley Blackwell

Friday is starting off warm and muggy, as temperatures are around 70° heading out the door. Temperatures will be rising to the mid to upper 80s with a slight chance for showers. Clouds will remain overhead tonight with lows in the mid 60s.

Saturday will start off fairly warm once again with clouds overhead but clouds will give way to more sunshine as we get into the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with a chance for showers and storms.

The weekend is looking HOT with highs in the low 90s with the potential for heat indexes in the upper 90s! STAY HYDRATED!