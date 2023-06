by WAKA 8

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured.

Capt. Jarrett Williams told WAKA 8 that officers were called to a hospital at about 1:15 this morning where the victim was being treated. It’s believed his wounds are non-life threatening.

The shooting happened in the 1800 block of Gibbs Court.

Williams says there have been no arrests and there is no further information available for release at this time.