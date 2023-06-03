Montgomery police officer injured during a car chase

by WAKA 8

Montgomery police say an officer was injured during a chase involving a suspected stolen car.

Capt. Jarrett Williams says at about 3:37 this afternoon, patrol officers observed a stolen vehicle in the area of Carmichael Road and Eastern Boulevard.

Williams says after a short chase, the suspect vehicle collided with a police vehicle in the 5600 block of Carmichael Road. The man who was driving the vehicle was taken into custody.

Williams says a police officer suffered minor injuries from the collision.

He says charges against the suspect are pending and there is no additional information available for release at this time.